Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.33.

Get Stelco alerts:

STLC opened at C$36.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -202.56. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$7.36 and a 1 year high of C$39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.