Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s current price.

SJ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.89.

SJ stock opened at C$43.25 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$37.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.6048965 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

