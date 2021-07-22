Stellus Capital Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

SCM stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

