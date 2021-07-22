Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce sales of $366.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.00 million and the lowest is $363.30 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $142.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 244,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

