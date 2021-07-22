Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $57.98. 5,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

