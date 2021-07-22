Stifel Financial Corp Has $717,000 Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FATE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

