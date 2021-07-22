Stifel Financial Corp Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $46,238,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OGS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

