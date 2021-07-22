Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,278 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 120,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,600,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESPR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.