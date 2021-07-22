Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 13,315 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,283 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSM opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

