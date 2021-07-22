Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 219,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

REGI opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,155.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

