Stifel Nicolaus Increases Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$53.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

STZHF stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

