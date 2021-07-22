Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Incyte Put Options (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 663 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 629% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,635,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99. Incyte has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $107.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

