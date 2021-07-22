Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of The Chefs’ Warehouse Put Options (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 725 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 640% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,571 shares of company stock worth $11,784,005 in the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $55,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.