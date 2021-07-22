Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down to $32.68

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.68, but opened at $31.87. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.