Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Down to $28.05

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $27.18. Stoneridge shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 54 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $738.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.
About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
