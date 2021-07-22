Stuart A. Wevik Sells 2,000 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BKH opened at $67.12 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.