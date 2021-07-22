Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Sumo Group alerts:

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 493 ($6.44) on Monday. Sumo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 518 ($6.77). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 381.03. The company has a market cap of £845.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Sumo Group news, insider Carl Cavers acquired 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.