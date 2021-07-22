Sumokoin Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $19,157.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.69 or 0.00612784 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 71.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001122 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

