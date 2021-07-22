Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

SUI opened at $186.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.29. Sun Communities has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $152,726,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after acquiring an additional 556,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

