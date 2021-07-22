Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy to C$41.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.31.

TSE:SU opened at C$26.45 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The firm has a market cap of C$39.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,469.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.99.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

