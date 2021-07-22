SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $24.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. SunPower has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $57.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

