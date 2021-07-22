Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

SHO stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

