SuperLauncher Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $35,529.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00105289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00140225 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,236.57 or 0.99977315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003117 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,207 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

