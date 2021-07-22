Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up to $56.12

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.12, but opened at $57.97. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 381 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 386,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after buying an additional 756,332 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after buying an additional 684,667 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

