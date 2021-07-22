SuRo Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,097 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 call options.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SuRo Capital will post 18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 240.96%. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is -1,234.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSSS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 139.1% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth $1,295,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 568,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth $741,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

