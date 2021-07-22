SuRo Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,097 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 call options.
Shares of SSSS stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.25.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SuRo Capital will post 18 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSSS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 139.1% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth $1,295,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 568,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth $741,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SuRo Capital
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
