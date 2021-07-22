SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Align Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.64.

Align Technology stock opened at $619.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $279.83 and a twelve month high of $653.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $602.21.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

