SVB Leerink Weighs in on H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Danske raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.72. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

