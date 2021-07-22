Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.19

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and traded as high as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

