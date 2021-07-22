Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has SEK 93 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 85.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SVNLY. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

