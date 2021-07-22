Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWDBY. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.00.

SWDBY stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.00. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.96%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

