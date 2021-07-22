SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00821743 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.