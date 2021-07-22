Swingby Price Reaches $0.0731 on Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Swingby has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $375,902.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001847 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00040998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,782,065 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

