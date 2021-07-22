SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Get SWK alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. SWK has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SWK will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 90,472 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SWK in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.