TaaS Trading Down 5.2% This Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One TaaS coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00825970 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

TaaS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

