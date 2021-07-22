Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $177.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Take-Two’s shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Dependance on a handful of franchises and a few retail customers and third-party distributors to drive sales are overhangs. Moreover, intensifying competition from the likes of EA and Activision Blizzard is a significant headwind. Further, continued investment in game development and advertising may hurt its profitability in the near term. Nonetheless, Take Two is benefiting from digital revenues are growing on solid demand for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and GTA V, NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Borderlands 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and the WWE series among others.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.72.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $170.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.90. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

