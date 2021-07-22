Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 244.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222,493 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $26,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

