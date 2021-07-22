Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.