Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at BTIG Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 55.6% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 48,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 191,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

