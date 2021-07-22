TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 67,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of TC Energy worth $36,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,704,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 75,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

