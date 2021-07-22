TC Energy (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

