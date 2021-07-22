TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

FTI traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,014. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

