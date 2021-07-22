Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195,785 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,149,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 723,227 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,443,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

TECK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. 288,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

