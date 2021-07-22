Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,638. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $876.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

