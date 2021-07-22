Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Trading Down 0.8%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Tecogen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

