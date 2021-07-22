Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Trading Down 0.8%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.53.
Tecogen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGEN)
Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.
