Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 161.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,645 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Tejon Ranch worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

TRC stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.83 million, a PE ratio of -541.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

