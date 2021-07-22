Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has $410.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $485.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $459.50.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE:TFX opened at $390.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.70. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.