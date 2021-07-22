Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE TDS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.49. 725,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.16. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $5,179,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.