Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) versus Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Financial Contrast

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -519.33% -95.01% -36.73% Advantage Energy -7.34% 0.37% 0.25%

Tellurian has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tellurian and Advantage Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $37.43 million 42.35 -$210.70 million ($0.46) -8.41 Advantage Energy $179.21 million 4.03 -$212.04 million N/A N/A

Tellurian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tellurian and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 Advantage Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

Tellurian currently has a consensus price target of $6.56, suggesting a potential upside of 69.44%. Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 40.54%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Tellurian on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. It owns interests in 9,373 net acres of natural gas production assets, and 72 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

