Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,732 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises 0.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 110,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,261. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,618 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

