Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up to $64.66

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.66, but opened at $68.11. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 2,906 shares changing hands.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,240,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

